Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.32.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.14% and a negative return on equity of 82.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

