Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,759,245. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,655,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,850,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,883,000 after acquiring an additional 495,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,911,000 after acquiring an additional 362,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after acquiring an additional 246,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $154.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $153.34 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

