National Bank Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$32.43 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

