National Bank Financial Comments on Fiera Capital Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FSZ. TD Securities raised Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.14.

FSZ opened at C$9.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$969.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$9.42 and a one year high of C$11.75.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$241.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$206.60 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.74%.

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total value of C$245,598.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,239,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,095,747.99.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

