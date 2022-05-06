National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.05. 64 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,378. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.98. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $64.67.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Beverage will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 2,325.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 25.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Beverage (FIZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.