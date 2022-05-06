National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFG. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of NFG stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,804. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $2,976,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,817,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,220 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,712. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

