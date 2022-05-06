Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 27th

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Natural Health Trends has decreased its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years.

Natural Health Trends stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Natural Health Trends ( NASDAQ:NHTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 1.81%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Health Trends stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Natural Health Trends worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

