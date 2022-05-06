NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target Increased to GBX 250 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.12) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 315 ($3.94) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.00) to GBX 330 ($4.12) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.62) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($4.18) to GBX 360 ($4.50) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $274.62.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NWG traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.23. 53,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,262. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 25.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 126.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 268,111 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the period. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.