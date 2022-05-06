Needham & Company LLC Trims fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Target Price to $5.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FUBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Shares of FUBO traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. 379,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,589,190. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.69.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The business had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,186,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile (Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.