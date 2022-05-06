Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of Neonode stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. Neonode has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $12.42.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 56.96% and a negative net margin of 110.52%.
About Neonode (Get Rating)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neonode (NEON)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.