Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of Neonode stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. Neonode has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $12.42.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 56.96% and a negative net margin of 110.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEON. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Neonode during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neonode in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Neonode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Neonode by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neonode by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neonode (Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.