NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NPTN stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $804.78 million, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.02 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $243,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,094 shares of company stock worth $765,208. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 882.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

