Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRDY. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 221,408 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nerdy by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nerdy in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Nerdy in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Nerdy in the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRDY opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.45 million, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.52. Nerdy has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $42.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 117.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nerdy will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

