Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Get Netlist alerts:

NLST stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. Netlist has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $951.83 million, a P/E ratio of 410.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Netlist ( OTCMKTS:NLST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Netlist had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netlist will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netlist (Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netlist (NLST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.