New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGD. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 53.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in New Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 78,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $940.55 million, a P/E ratio of -27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

