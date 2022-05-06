Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on June 15th

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

Newell Brands has a payout ratio of 43.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

NWL stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Newell Brands by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

