NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.00) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.78% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 87.70 ($1.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. NewRiver REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 107.11 ($1.34). The firm has a market cap of £270.28 million and a PE ratio of -2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.39.
NewRiver REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.
