NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.00) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

Shares of NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 87.70 ($1.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. NewRiver REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 107.11 ($1.34). The firm has a market cap of £270.28 million and a PE ratio of -2.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.39.

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Will Hobman purchased 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £19,987.20 ($24,968.39). Also, insider Alastair Miller acquired 32,790 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £29,838.90 ($37,275.33).

NewRiver REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.