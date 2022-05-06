Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NYSE:NINE opened at $2.89 on Friday. Nine Energy Service has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $88.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.51.

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 35,856 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nine Energy Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 8.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 76,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

