Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Insider Kim Mary McFarland Buys 681 Shares of Stock

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) insider Kim Mary McFarland bought 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.84 ($2,245.90).

Shares of LON N91 opened at GBX 252.80 ($3.16) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.64. Ninety One Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 251.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.44.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ninety One Group from GBX 275 ($3.44) to GBX 255 ($3.19) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

