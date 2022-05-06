Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of NDLS opened at $5.23 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.72 million, a PE ratio of -261.37, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Noodles & Company by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 882,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 284,300 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 12.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,146,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 130,763 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 52.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 40,560 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

