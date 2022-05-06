Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordstrom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Nordstrom by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 350,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,512,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Nordstrom by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Nordstrom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.25.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

