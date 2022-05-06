Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target Lowered to 82.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 84.00 to 82.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NHYDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 22.35%. Analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.4653 dividend. This is a boost from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

