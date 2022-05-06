Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the energy company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. The business had revenue of $332.37 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after purchasing an additional 404,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 568,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after buying an additional 410,903 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 142,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 111,072 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.91.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

