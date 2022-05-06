Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.01.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.65 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.07%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,791 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 257,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.