NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

NortonLifeLock has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NortonLifeLock to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Shares of NLOK opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,063,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,241,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,808 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

