NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.
NortonLifeLock has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NortonLifeLock to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.
Shares of NLOK opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.65.
In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,063,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,241,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,808 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile (Get Rating)
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
