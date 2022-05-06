NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $705-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.56 million.

Shares of NLOK stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,406. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,897,000 after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,559.6% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 796,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,447,000 after acquiring an additional 748,086 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 26,135 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.