NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $53,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $69,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1,108.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average of $84.22. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.21 and a beta of 0.88.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

