Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $125.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s current price.

NTR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Nutrien stock opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after buying an additional 3,041,113 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,154,000 after buying an additional 396,613 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,905,000 after buying an additional 170,619 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,201,000 after buying an additional 563,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,215,000 after buying an additional 463,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

