O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.
Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 63.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 123,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 59.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 36.6% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 139,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
O-I Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
