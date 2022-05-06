Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) will post $58.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.54 million to $60.36 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported sales of $41.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $243.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $239.32 million to $247.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $247.36 million, with estimates ranging from $240.62 million to $254.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. The business had revenue of $64.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

OCSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 203,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 224,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 550,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

