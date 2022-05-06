Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.585 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $142.94 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $71.24 and a 12-month high of $158.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day moving average is $133.29.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 33.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $2,259,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 131.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.