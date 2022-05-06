Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.585 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $142.94 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $71.24 and a 12-month high of $158.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day moving average is $133.29.
Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 33.39 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $2,259,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 131.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.
About Oasis Petroleum
Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.
