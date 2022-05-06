Oasis Petroleum Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.585 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $142.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.29. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $71.24 and a twelve month high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 33.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OAS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

