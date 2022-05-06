ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Shares of ODP opened at $45.17 on Friday. ODP has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 4,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $198,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ODP by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,248,000 after acquiring an additional 550,495 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ODP by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ODP by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in shares of ODP by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

