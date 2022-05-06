Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $303.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,696,000 after purchasing an additional 320,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,087,000 after purchasing an additional 88,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,957,000 after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $335,106,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $283.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.45. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $245.56 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

