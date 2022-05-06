Ondas (ONDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Ondas to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. On average, analysts expect Ondas to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONDS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,390. Ondas has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $282.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of -1.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ondas by 312.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 368,062 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ondas by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ondas by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform.

