Ondas (ONDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Ondas to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.
Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.85 million. On average, analysts expect Ondas to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ONDS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,390. Ondas has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $282.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of -1.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
Ondas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform.
