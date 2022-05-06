OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OSPN opened at $13.07 on Friday. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $531.03 million, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OneSpan will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,219,000 after acquiring an additional 296,438 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,312,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,156,000 after acquiring an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,204,000 after acquiring an additional 120,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,386,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,472,000 after acquiring an additional 976,834 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.