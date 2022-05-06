OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneSpan in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). DA Davidson also issued estimates for OneSpan’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneSpan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

OSPN stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $531.03 million, a P/E ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 66,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 47,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,091,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,495,000 after acquiring an additional 37,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

