OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 47.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.
OSW stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.
In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 14,127 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $148,474.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 533,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 13,948 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $147,011.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 510,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,497.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,822 shares of company stock valued at $479,354. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
OSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
OneSpaWorld Company Profile (Get Rating)
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.
