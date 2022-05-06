OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 47.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

OSW stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 14,127 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $148,474.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 533,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 13,948 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $147,011.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 510,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,497.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,822 shares of company stock valued at $479,354. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after acquiring an additional 38,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 25,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 28,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 349,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.