OPKO Health (OPK) to Release Earnings on Monday

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect OPKO Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OPK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.58. 28,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,073. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.59 and a beta of 1.88.

Several brokerages have commented on OPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,085,000 shares of company stock worth $3,351,900. 41.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 29.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in OPKO Health by 30.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 32,660 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

