Oppenheimer Comments on Ormat Technologies, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ormat Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.75. 358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $88.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average is $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,009,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,242,000 after purchasing an additional 61,631 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 501,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,772,000 after purchasing an additional 67,666 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,795 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

