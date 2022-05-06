Oppenheimer Weighs in on Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Akamai Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the technology infrastructure company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $98.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,476 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,281 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140,827 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

