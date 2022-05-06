Oppenheimer Weighs in on Gladstone Capital Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gladstone Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 115.70%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

GLAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.91 on Friday. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $408.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

