Oppenheimer Weighs in on Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.71.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $105.00. 12,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $197.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.63. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.