Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Opthea in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Opthea from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:OPT opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. Opthea has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $16.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.63% of Opthea worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

