OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Shares of OPTN opened at $2.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $181.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.47. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

OptiNose ( NASDAQ:OPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $54,805.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $81,889. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter worth about $1,030,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in OptiNose by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 527,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 170,058 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in OptiNose by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 331,900 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in OptiNose by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OptiNose by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 17,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose (Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

