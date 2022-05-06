OptiNose (OPTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect OptiNose to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. OptiNose has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OptiNose to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OptiNose stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 93,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,909. The firm has a market cap of $181.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.47. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $54,805.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $81,889 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in OptiNose by 4,823.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 439,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OptiNose by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 25,140 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in OptiNose by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OptiNose by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

OptiNose Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

