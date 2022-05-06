Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ORTX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,984. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.20. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 41,997 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 27,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

