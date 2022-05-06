Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

OGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN opened at $34.87 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion and a PE ratio of 6.55.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

About Organon & Co. (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.