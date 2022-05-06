Organon & Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

