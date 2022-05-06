Organon & Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:OGN)

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of OGN opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.55. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,900,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,618,000 after purchasing an additional 282,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,479,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,361,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,456,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 358,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 59,830 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

