Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Organto Foods in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Clarus Securities analyst G. Ulybyshev forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Organto Foods’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Organto Foods alerts:

CVE OGO opened at C$0.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.54. Organto Foods has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Organto Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organto Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.